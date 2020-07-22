School District of Lancaster votes to remove the name of Edward Hand Middle School

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The School District of Lancaster voted in a meeting Tuesday night, to remove the name of Edward Hand Middle School, according to a spokesperson.

The board wants the name removed because of the ties Edward Hand had to slavery. They say the vote was unanimous, 9-0.

According to a district spokesperson the two temporary names up for consideration are South Ann Street Middle School or South East Middle School. Those names are both based on locations.

The board will let the community decide on a name and they expect to have it changed by the end of the month.

