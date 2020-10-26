School District of Lancaster welcomes some students back into the classroom

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) – Some elementary students in the School District of Lancaster spent their first day in an actual classroom on Monday.

“The kids were super excited,” James Buchanan Elementary Principal, Justin Reese said.

The School District of Lancaster was the only district in Lancaster County to start they year fully online.

As part of their reopening plan the district’s superintendent, Dr. Damaris Rau said she would only start bringing students back in-person learning if there were fewer than 60 cases of COVID-19 per 100-thousand residents.

Recently, cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County are trending upwards.

“I know what we can do here is, when we’re here, is make sure we’re safe,” Reese said. “We socially distance, and we take care of our kids and our community, we can control that.”

The district previously delayed day one of in-person learning because of COVID-19 spikes.

State officials have said each district needs to make their own choice as to when to bring students back in the class or add more students based on case counts.

Students who do return to the classroom in School District of Lancaster .will still spend some days learning online.

