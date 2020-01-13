School district seeks feedback for delayed start time proposal

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Just because Scratch Bakes bakery owner Laura Will is an early riser, it doesn’t mean her children are.

One of Laura’s boys is about to go into middle school in the Ephrata Area School District. He might able to reap the benefits of a delayed start if a proposal for such goes through.

“Kids are expected to be mini-adults these days and they’re still just kids,” Will said. “I think them getting extra rest would be beneficial. For them to get an extra 45 minutes of sleep would benefit them, their teachers, and our family probably.”

After months of research, the Ephrata Area School Board is pursuing a proposal to shift the start time for elementary students by five minutes and delay middle school and high school times by 30 to 45 minutes.

“It’s an accomplishment to be able to say none of our schools are starting before 8 o’clock, when right now, we have middle school starting at 7:20 and high school starting at 7:30,” Superintendent Dr. Brian Troop said.

Troop says that transportation issues associated with a new start time still need to be ironed out, but after-school actives wouldn’t be impacted much.

“We can accomplish a lot without inconveniencing all those other things,” Trooper added. “That’s what we want to try for next year.”

District administrators are looking for feedback from parents before making a final decision on Feb. 24.

You can leave feedback here.