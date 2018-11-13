School employee had sex with student, police say Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Javian Sanchez [ + - ] Video

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - An employee with the School District of Lancaster is accused of having sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old student at JP McCaskey High School.

Javian Sanchez, of Lancaster, is charged with institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with minors, and criminal use of a communication facility.

Sanchez has been employed as an Arts System Technician and was directly involved with students in the stage production class.

According to the criminal complaint, a student in the class during the 2017-2018 school year told police that she developed a friendship with Sanchez that led to them kissing in the auditorium of JP McCaskey High School. She said in June and July, she had sexual intercourse with Sanchez at his home on several occasions.

Another 17-year-old student told police that Sanchez sent text messages that led her to believe he wanted to have sex with her. Investigators searched the girl's phone and recovered messages in which Sanchez asked the girl if she wanted to be his "hoe," the complaint states.

In other text messages, Sanchez asked the girl for photos of her in her prom dress. He offered to take her to prom the following year and acknowledged it would probably be illegal, police wrote in the complaint.

Sanchez was arrested Saturday and placed in Lancaster County Prison when he was unable to post $100,000 cash bail.

A district spokeswoman said he was suspended without pay in July.