School principal stole students’ medications, police say

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – An elementary school principal is charged with theft after authorities say he stole controlled medications from the nurse’s office.

Jeffrey S. Starr, 50, of New Holland, took seven Focalin pills in May and two Adderall pills on Jan. 17 from a locked cabinet at New Holland Elementary School, police said in a criminal complaint.

The medications are used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and had been prescribed to students.

Police say Starr stole the pills by gaining unauthorized access to an administrative key that unlocked the cabinet.

Surveillance video from the school office showed he watched staff members leave for the day on Jan. 17, looked out a window as though to make sure no vehicles were in the parking lot, then entered and exited the nurse’s office, according to the complaint.

Starr admitted to three staff members and to investigators that he took the medicine then ingested it, police said.

Starr resigned from his position this week.

He is charged with four two misdemeanor counts, two each of theft by unlawful taking and possessing a controlled substance. Bail was set at $7,500 unsecured.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 11.