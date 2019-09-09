School seeks buffer zone to prevent gun sales, gun advertisements

Manheim Township, Pa (WHTM) – 600 students go to Lancaster Country Day School, which is in Manheim Township.

The small school could have a big impact on the area if administrators get Manheim Township Commissioners to agree to a new proposal.

The proposal seeks a one thousand foot buffer zone around any school in Manheim Township. In that buffer zone, there would be no sale of any guns and no photos that include guns or advertise the use of them.

“What we’re trying to do is set best practices for what communities think the area around schools should be like,” Assistant Head of School for Lancaster Country Day School, Todd Trout, said.

“We want to be part of that conversation. Should we have gun shops right next to schools? Should we have large billboards of gun images right next to schools in 2019?”

In their written proposal, which seeks to change an ordinance, Lancaster Country Day School administrators say the Gun Galley, which has closed, caused unneeded trauma to students.

Trout said he expects resistance from those who see the proposal as a potential violation of free speech.

“From our perspective, we’re looking at it as a school issue,” Troust said.