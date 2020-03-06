Schools using extra cleaning measures, canceling trips in light of coronavirus

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Schools around Lancaster County are taking extra steps to prepare for problems associated with coronavirus.

Some of those steps include extra cleaning procedures and at Lancaster County Day School, administrators say they’ve added frequent anti-viral cleaning of surfaces touched throughout the school day.

Head of School Steve Lisk says they are encouraging teachers to use tools that support virtual classrooms.

Lisk also said in a statement that out of an abundance of caution the school canceled group trips over spring break. Those included trips to the Alps in Europe, to Spain, and to Hawaii.

A spokesman at the School District of Lancaster said the district is prepared with hospital-grade disinfectant to help keep buildings in the school clean. The school district has also canceled an upcoming planned trip to Sano, Japan due to coronavirus fears.