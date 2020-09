EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Amish community continues to search for missing teen Linda Stoltzfoos.

They organized a search Wednesday where 65 people combed through the Welsh Mountain area, the same area where police searched two weeks ago.

Still, no sign of Stoltzfoos.

The 18-year-old was last seen two months ago on Father’s Day while walking home from church in Upper Leacock Township.

Police believe she was abducted by Justo Smoker.