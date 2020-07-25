Search continues for missing Amish young woman in rural Lancaster County

EAST EARL, Pa. (WHTM) — The search for a missing Amish young woman continued over the weekend.

Police believe something bad happened to Linda Stoltzfoos, 18, after she was kidnapped last month.

A Facebook page created by a relative who left the faith posted a message about the search resuming Saturday.

It said law enforcement and volunteers from the community gathered at Ridgeview Church to search the Welsh mountain area.

Justo Smoker is accused of kidnapping Stoltzfoos and is in the Lancaster County Prison.

According to police, Stoltzfoos was walking home from church in Upper Leacock Township when surveillance cameras show Smoker’s car pull up near her.

Investigators found her clothes ten miles from where she lives but there’s still no sign of her.

Police did not release any information about their search so it is not clear if they found anything.