Search for missing Amish teen continues: Police, FBI asking for public’s help

BIRD IN HAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The search continues for a missing Amish teenager and the police and FBI are asking for the public’s help.

18-year-old, Linda Stoltzfoos, was last seen Sunday, June 21 on Stumptown Road in Upper Leacock Township.

Now, authorities want to hear from anyone who was in that area that day.

Anyone who traveled Mill Creek School Road, Stumptown Road, Gibbons Road, Beechdale Road, or Millcreek Road on June 21, is asked to call the police.

1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or East Lampeter Township Police, 717-291-4676.

