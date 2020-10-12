Lancaster City to begin searching for new police chief

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A search will start this week to find a replacement for Lancaster Police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser, Mayor Danene Sorace announced in a statement.

This comes after a report last week that Sorace told Berkihiser to resign because his wife posted comments on Facebook saying she planned to vote for President Trump, who has openly shared his views on law enforcement.

The police chief’s retirement becomes official, Oct. 31, although some people have issues with Berkihiser stepping down.

“I found it completely unjust that he’d be forced to resign, allegedly, because of a political comment made by his wife on Facebook,” says Katie Fisher.

Fisher — who neither lives in Lancaster City nor works there — has been following the story of Berkihiser’s retirement on Facebook through a page that supports the Lancaster City Police Department.

She has now created an online petition trying to get Berkihiser reinstated. As of Monday afternoon, that petition has more than 7,000 signatures supporting the chief.

“Having over 7,000 signatures, it tells me the community thinks highly of the chief, and [they] don’t believe the mayor’s decision is right,” Fisher added.

Through a statement, Sorace said she can’t comment on Berkihiser’s retirement because of an agreement between the two.

Also in her statement, the mayor noted that the new chief will need to have an impressive law enforcement background and the ability to build and sustain public trust.

