Search ongoing for suspect involved in five Manheim Township burglaries

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — An investigation into multiple daytime burglaries in Lancaster County determined that one suspect broke into five homes and stole property from them, according to a Nov. 9 CRIMEWATCH post from the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

The suspect is described as a white man with a beard who is around 30-40 years old and has a medium to heavy build. He drove a white Chevrolet Tahoe (pictured below) possibly bearing California plates, according to CRIMEWATCH.

(Courtesy: CRIMEWATCH)

The burglaries occurred at the following addresses the morning of Nov. 3:

330 Darlington Rd. Manheim Township, Lancaster County, PA

82 Waverly Ave. Manheim Township, Lancaster County, PA

86 Waverly Ave. Manheim Township, Lancaster County, PA

101 Cobblestone Lane Manheim Township, Lancaster County, PA

228 Cobblestone Lane Manheim Township, Lancaster County, PA

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.