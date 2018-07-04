Teams suspend search for missing boater Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) - Rescue teams from Lancaster and York counties have suspended recovery efforts for a boater who went missing on the Susquehanna River.

The teams spent part of their Fourth of July holiday searching the river, but by early afternoon the effort had been called off.

Officials said it was difficult for the first responders to search due to the number of people on the river. They plan to resume the recovery effort on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Lancaster man fell into the water at the Long Level Marina in Lower Windsor Township. Officials have not released his name.

Blue Rock Fire Commissioner Duane Hagelgans said the missing man was with a group of boaters who returned to shore for fuel. He fell off a dock while attempting to get into the boat and was not wearing a life vest.

Others tried to rescue him, but the man went under and could not be found. An hours-long search ended around 1 a.m. and then resumed Wednesday morning.

Before the search resumed, Hagelgans said the number of people celebrating the holiday on the river would be one of their biggest challenges.

"With all of those people on the river, we're focusing in on trying to look for somebody and you're not necessarily paying attention with all of the activity going on around you, so it makes it more challenging," he said.