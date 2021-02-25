Search warrant reveals Claire Miller had ‘suicidal and homicidal thoughts’

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, Feb. 22 Manheim Township Police charged 14-year-old Claire Miller in the stabbing death of her 19-year-old sister Helen, who had Cerebral Palsy.

The attack happened in their Manheim Township home while their parents were asleep inside the house.

In a search warrant released, investigators say Claire told someone on the phone that she was having “suicidal and homicidal thoughts.”

The search warrant also reveals that DNA samples and knives were taken from the scene.