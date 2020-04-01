Second case of coronavirus surfaces at Brethren Village

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Brethren Village now has two positive cases of COVID-19: a non-caregiving staff member and a resident.

The retirement community discovered its first case Tuesday night that a staff-member tested positive. That person has been in self-quarantine since March 25 and has been doing well, Brethren Village says. The staff-member looks to remain home for 14 days before returning to work.

Brethren Village says knowledge of the second case surfaced Wednesday afternoon.

The resident is in self-quarantine while symptoms of staff and other residents are currently being monitored. The person’s family is being notified.

Health officials have been notified and the retirement community looks to follow guidelines set by the CDC. Brethren Village says the two cases are unrelated and is taking every step possible in maintaining safety for the community.