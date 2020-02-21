Second Chance receives grant funds to combat opioid crisis

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Second Chance is run through Blueprints for Addiction Recovery and has helped hundreds of opioid abusers receive treatment.

The program has addiction specialists who respond to overdose sites and offer treatment instead of jail time.

Second Chance began in Elizabethtown and since expanded. The program is poised to grow again with assistance from $400,000 in grant funds from the Wolf Administration.

Chris Dreisbach, a co-founder of Second Chance, says the money will help hire six additional responders and have enough staff throughout the county 24/7. He says they hope to have them hired by the beginning of March.

