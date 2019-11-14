Second police department in Lancaster County adds body cameras

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — For almost the past two weeks, officer Alexandria Hahn from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department added something new to her uniform, a body camera.

The department started using body cameras since the beginning of November.

“I believe it’s a good thing. It takes in our accountability for when we’re out on the street,” Hahn said.

The Northern Lancaster County Regional Department, which covers a largely rural area, is now only the second department in the county to use body cameras while Lancaster City Police began using cameras in May.

“We went to the body cameras because it was the right thing at the right time,” Sergeant David Burdis said.

Regional police were able to get a total of 25 cameras with the aide of grant funds.

According to the department’s policy, the cameras must be turned on every time an officer leaves the station and videos from the cameras are stored in a cloud-based system. Officers can watch video on phones paired with each camera but are unable to delete recordings.

“On a national level, it was called for because it’s 2019 and everything is on video,” Burdis noted.