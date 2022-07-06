LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The second suspect who was charged in the homicide of Tyreek Gardner in May of 2019 was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday, June 28.

24-year-old Brian Paltan of the 600 block of Hershey Avenue was sentenced on charges of third-degree murder, conspiracy to commit third-degree murder, and carrying a firearm without a license.

The other suspect in the homicide, Ryan Rivera, was sentenced to 40-80 years in prison back in January 2022.

First Deputy District Attorney Travis Anderson presented evidence at Rivera’s trial that Rivera and Paltan confronted Gardner on the 300 block of E. Fulton St. after Rivera and Gardner had crossed paths earlier in the night.

Paltan punched Gardner who ran from them on Tobacco Avenue toward North Shippen Street. At that point, Rivera and Paltan both fired at the victim but did not strike him. Shell casings were found at the scene.

Rivera and Paltan returned to the corner of East Fulton Street and North Plum Street. Shortly after both men got into a Volkswagen Passat, which was captured on surveillance driving down Chesnut Street to catch up thing the victim. Additional video showed Rivera pointing at Gardner as he ran by onto Chesnut Street.

Paltan entered an open guilty plea on May 12. Judge Reinaker imposed an sentence of 8-20 years on the third-degree murder and conspiracy charges; the 1-5-year sentence on the carrying a firearm without a license charge ran concurrently.

Paltan apolgized to the family and friends of Gardner while saying he made the choice to tell the truth.

Judge Reinaker noted Paltan’s lack of a criminal record prior to these offenses and his cooperation with the investigation as factors in his decision but couldn’t forget that he was also involved in the murder.