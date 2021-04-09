Sedan strikes John Deere tractor in Lancaster County, injuring one

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County responded to an accident on Rt. 322 Friday morning involving a sedan and a John Deere tractor.

A sedan struck the rear of a John Deere tractor pulling a manure spreader traveling on the side of the roadway headed East. The driver of the tractor was taken to LGH with multiple injuries.

Officers from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department say the sedan struck the rear of a John Deere tractor pulling a manure spreader traveling on the side of the roadway.

The driver of the tractor was taken to LGH with multiple injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.