Senator Pat Toomey visits Lancaster; speaks on infrastructure plan

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Pat Toomey says he agrees with most of the infrastructure deal reached last week by both republicans and democrats.

Toomey spoke at the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce on Monday, June 28. He says the trillion-dollar bipartisan agreement has two important features.

“I’ve always argued there are three things this needs to have — real physical infrastructure, no tax increase and pay for it by repurposing money we already approved and hasn’t been spent. I think it probably does meet the first two criteria, how its paid for is still pretty vague and I need to see the details on that,” Toomey said.

Toomey says part of the funding could come from leftover COVID relief money.