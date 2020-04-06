Senior facility reports 4 deaths from COVID-19

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Mennonite Home Communities reported Sunday that four residents died of COVID-19.

Mennonite Home Communities currently reports a total of 31 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement, some of the cases involve a skilled nursing resident, a personal care resident and four other staff members. They say the staff has all been self-isolating since they developed symptoms.

According to the online statement:

“A coalition of the Pennsylvania Department of Health and leading nursing home and hospital associations conducted an onsite assessment and validated our infection prevention processes and control measures to limit the spread of exposure within our facility.”

Mennonite Home Communities said it is working with a public health specialist with the Department of Health Bureau of Epidemiology.

They also said they have cancelled non-essential visits to their campuses, and they are screening workers before and after their shifts.