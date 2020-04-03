Senior facility reports over 30 cases of COVID-19

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Mennonite Home Communities reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

According to a statement, the new cases involve a skilled nursing resident and four staff members. The statement said two of the staff are in non-clinical roles and two are in clinical roles.

Mennonite Home Communities currently reports a total of 31 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the online statement:

“A coalition of the Pennsylvania Department of Health and leading nursing home and hospital associations conducted an onsite assessment and validated our infection prevention processes and control measures to limit the spread of exposure within our facility.”

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine reiterated on Friday the state’s commitment to keeping senior living facilities and nursing homes safe.

Levine said there could be help coming to facilities that are struggling to contain cases.

“We’re looking to contract with a company that will help us and serves as a nursing home swat team that could go out and help a nursing home having difficulty in helping them with their infection control,” she said.

Mennonite Home Communities said it is working with a public health specialist with the Department of Health Bureau of Epidemiology.

They also said they have cancelled non-essential visits to their campuses, and they are screening workers before and after their shifts.