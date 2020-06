DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Cocalico Township Police Department is investigating a series of thefts from vehicles that occurred in the early morning hours of June 25 in Denver Borough.

Police say all of the vehicles entered were unlocked. They are urging residents to remember to lock their vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Roger Kreisher or the East Cocalico Township Police Department at 717-336-1725.

