Settlement proposal asks UGI pay $1.1 million for 2017 fatal explosion

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A proposed settlement between UGI and the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has the power distribution company paying $1.1 million in civil penalties.

The settlement follows three years after a fatal natural gas explosion occurred at a home in Manor Township.

The blast on July 2, 2017, killed a UGI technician, 54-year-old Richard Bouder, and injured two other employees. The home at 206 Springdale Lane was leveled and two neighboring houses were condemned for demolition.

Part of the settlement includes UGI completing a training center.

The PUC’s Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement initially proposed in 2018 that UGI pay a civil penalty of $2,090,022.

This proposed settlement is still under review. A timetable for consideration was not provided.