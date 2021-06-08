Settlement reached in case of pool manager racially profiling two teens

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township has agreed to pay $43,000 to settle a lawsuit.

According to LNP, the manager of Skyline Pool was accused of racially profiling two teens of color last year. They were told to leave and change their bikini bottoms even though others at the pool were wearing similar bottoms.

The LNP says Manheim Township does not admit wrongdoing in the settlement, although, they did fire the pool manager.

The ex-manager is not suing the township for damaging her reputation.