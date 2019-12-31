Sex offender gets prison for guns found after fleeing police

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man will serve up to 15 years in prison for burglarizing a home, fleeing police, and having five guns he was not allowed to possess.

Dustin Hibner-Grogg, 35, of East Lampeter Township, recently pleaded guilty to several charges regarding his crimes in November 2018. He was sentenced to 6 to 15 years in prison.

Authorities say Hibner-Grogg burglarized a township home and stole several boxes of ammunition, a crossbow, and a compound bow. Two days later, he fled when police attempted to stop his car.

When officers eventually stopped Hibner-Grogg, they saw a box of ammunition in the car. Police searched the vehicle and found four rifles and a revolver reported stolen from a burglary in Ephrata. Two of the guns were loaded.

Hibner-Grogg was convicted in 2013 of statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors, crimes that prohibit him from having guns.