Sex offender who refused treatment, continued contact with kids will serve jail term

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A repeat sex offender who continues to break court order by violating offender conditions will not get a new sentence.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court recently denied Robert Flerx Jr.’s request for relief from his 2-to-5-year prison term. A Lancaster County Judge ordered that sentence last year for Flerx’s numerous parole/probation violations regarding convictions in 2016 and 2018.

Flerx, on appeal, argues the sentencing judge did not consider his history, character, and rehabilitative needs, and that the sentence was “excessive.”

The appellate court determined the sentencing judge appropriately “weighed numerous factors.” After being paroled in October 2018, Flerx violated his parole conditions. He admitted to “viewing pornography, masturbating in public, engaging in sexual intercourse in public, continued contact with minors” and having photos of minors, the appellate court cites in a nine-page opinion.

While ordering sentence in November, Lancaster County Judge Howard Knisely said: “It just continues. It doesn’t matter what we tell you you cannot do, you just continue to do whatever you please.”

Flerx was convicted in 2018 of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old child.