Sexual assault charges against sports medicine doctor held for court

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County sports medicine doctor is headed to trial on charges he sexually assaulted high school students during sports massages at his home and office.

All charges against William R. Vollmar were held for court after a preliminary hearing Thursday. He is charged with several felonies including sexual assault, sexual contact with students, and corruption of minors.

The state attorney general’s office says six people have reported assaults by Vollmar since April. The first was a patient who said the doctor inappropriately touched his genitals without consent during an appointment at Vollmar’s clinic on March 23.

At least two accusers said they were assaulted by Vollmar while attending Conestoga Valley High School. A third accuser said he attended Lampeter-Strasburg High School when Vollmar abused him.

Vollmar, 55, of Willow Street, was employed at Diamantoni and Associates Family Practice from July 1992 until April.

He had contracts with several school districts other than Conestoga Valley and Lampeter-Strasburg, including Middletown Area, Octorara Area, Pequea Valley, and Solanco. He also had contracts with Lancaster Country Day School and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

Vollmar also worked with the PIAA for 19 years at district and state athletic competitions.

Anyone with information regarding the case should call the Dr. Vollmar Sexual Assault Investigation Hotline at 1-800-332-6039.