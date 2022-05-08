MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Restuarant franchise Shake Shack is coming to a shopping complex in Manheim Township, Lancaster County.

According to our media partner Lancaster Online, Shake Shack is expected to open in late 2022 at The Crossings at Conestoga Creek shopping center, which is across the street from Long’s Park in Manheim Township.

The restaurant will be occupying a 3,500-square-foot spot in the building which is just south of the Starbucks in the complex. It will feature a drive-thru and 700 square feet of exterior space.

Shake Shack started as a hot dog cart in New York City in 2001. As of 2022, the company now has 250 locations around the U.S, serving burgers, hot dogs, fries, and shakes.