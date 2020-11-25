Sheetz opens new store in Lancaster on Wednesday, donates to local charities

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday Sheetz is opening a new store at 2539 Willow Street Pike, Lancaster, PA 17584, according to the company.
The new location will offer the company’s Made-to-Order menu on its unique touch-screen order terminals where customers will be able to order any of Sheetz’s customized speciality drinks or food items around the clock.
Sheetz will donate $2,500 donation to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and another $2,500 to the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania.
TOP STORIES
- Harrisburg Police seeking assistance to solve homicide from 2014
- 10-year-old boy sets up hot cocoa stand for nonprofit
- Interactive map: County-by-county COVID risk assessment heading into Thanksgiving
- Second stimulus checks: Economists urge new round of $1,200 payments to Americans
- U.S. unemployment claims rise to 778,000 as pandemic worsens