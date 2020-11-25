Sheetz opens new store in Lancaster on Wednesday, donates to local charities

Lancaster

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday Sheetz is opening a new store at 2539 Willow Street Pike, Lancaster, PA 17584, according to the company.

The new location will offer the company’s Made-to-Order menu on its unique touch-screen order terminals where customers will be able to order any of Sheetz’s customized speciality drinks or food items around the clock.

Sheetz will donate $2,500 donation to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and another $2,500 to the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania.

