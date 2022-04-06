LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for three people who allegedly stole nine pairs of child-sized shoes from a New Balance store at the Tanger Outlets on Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report from the East Lampeter Township Police Department, the shoes, taken on April 3, have a value of more than $800.

New Balance shoplifting suspects (Credit: East Lampeter Township Police Department)

Anyone with information on the suspects pictured above is asked to contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department.