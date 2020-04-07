Shooter facing homicide charges in East Lampeter Township drug deal shooting waives hearing

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One of two men facing homicide charges after a drug deal shooting that left one dead and another injured, waived a preliminary hearing Monday.

Tyler Gonzalez-Inthiphan will face counts of homicide, attempted homicide and related offenses for the March 19 incident at the Motor Lodge on Route 340. A 21-year-old man was killed in the early-morning shooting. A 25-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and hospitalized.

East Lampeter Township police determined Gonzalez-Inthiphan and Joshua Luciano, both 19-years-old, opened fire from a vehicle after a drug transaction involving the men.

Surveillance video footage showed muzzle flashes from the driver’s side and passenger’s side of Luciano’s Acura, the detective who filed charges wrote in an affidavit.

Gonzalez-Inthiphan waived a preliminary hearing Monday, and District Judge Denise Commins ordered he be tried in Lancaster County Court, according to First Assistant District Attorney Todd E. Brown.

Luciano’s preliminary hearing was continued to a date to be determined.

Gonzalez-Inthiphan and Luciano are at Lancaster County Prison without bail. Both are presumed innocent.