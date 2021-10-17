Shooting at Park City Center in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Park City Center in Lancaster County remains closed due to a reported shooting according to a desk sergeant who confirmed with Lancaster Online.

An employee who was at the mall during the time of the reported shooting told abc27 that once shots were fired the employees were told to run to the back room of their store. They were then evacuated later on.

The Lancaster Bureau of Police says there is no immediate threat or danger to the public as of 3:11 p.m.

Multiple ambulances were dispatched to the mall on Sunday around 2:26 p.m. for gunshot wounds and trampling injuries according to Lancaster Online.

The mall will remain closed until Monday, Oct. 18. Police ask the public to stay clear of the scene.

At this time, there are no confirmed injuries.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be released when it becomes available.