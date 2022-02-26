COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A shooting in a Lancaster County borough left a man injured Saturday.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, Columbia police responded to the 400 block of Locust Street at around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26. Officers located a 21-year-old man who was injured by a gunshot wound in his left leg.

He was transported by ambulance to Lancaster General Hospital where he was treated and released.

The investigation determined that this was not a random act of violence and that there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Columbia police.