Shooting in Lancaster County under investigation; witnesses sought

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Officers of the Manheim Township Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Judie Lane in Lancaster Township at 1:40 a.m. on Monday, June 28.

There were no injuries, but multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of an apartment complex, according to the police report, and numerous vehicles sustained damage. At least one round struck an apartment window.

The incident is under investigation. Any person who witnessed the incident or has information relevant to the case is asked to call the police department at 717-569-6401.

This is a developing story, check back for updated details.