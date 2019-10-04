Shots fired on Third Street in Colombia, PA

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Shots have been fired in the 200 block of South Third Street Thursday night around 9:30, resulting in no injuries but property and car damages.

Officers located several spent shell casings and determined that a car and house were damaged by gunfire. No one was injured in the shooting, however, there were residents outside and in nearby buildings.

Police are reviewing surveillance video and request assistance identifying a person of interest seen leaving the area at the time of the shooting.

Police are attempting to identify the person in the gray sweatshirt and gray pants.

Any residents, especially those on South Third Street, South 4th Street, Union Street and Perry Street, are encouraged to check home surveillance cameras for any footage between 9 and 9:30 p.m. that may show those involved.