Show your support during the ‘2021 Bleed Blue Challenge’ joined by the Lancaster Borough Police Department

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Show your support in the 2021 Bleed Blue Challenge, hosted by the Lancaster Borough Police Department and 14 other Police Departments across Lancaster County.
The competition will measure which agency receives the most blood donations during the month of January. Blood donations are open to anyone.
Officials are asking donors to schedule a donation time by calling 717.544.0177 or by clicking here. Donors can select the blood drive name and time of the donation.
A complete list of donation sites and dates can be found below:
|Date
|Location
|Time
|Tues. Jan. 5
|Faith Reformed Presbyterian Church 611 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville
|2pm – 7pm
|Wed. Jan. 6
|Hosanna Church, 29 Green Acre Rd. Lititz
|2pm – 7pm
|Thurs. Jan 7
|Bleed Blue Challenge Blood Drive Eden Resort (Crystal Ballroom) 222 Eden Rd. Lancaster
|11am – 7pm
|Tues. Jan. 12
|New Danville Fire Co. 43 Marticville Rd. Lancaster
|2pm – 7pm
|Wed. Jan. 13
|Robert Fulton Fire Co. 2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom
|2pm – 7pm
|Thurs. Jan. 14
|Blue Ball Fire Co. 4305 Division Highway, Blue Ball
|2pm – 8pm
|Tues. Jan. 19
|Lancaster General Hospital 555 North Duke St. Lancaster James Street 3rd Floor Balcony
|7am – 2pm
|Wed. Jan. 20
|Bird in Hand Fire Co. 313 Enterprise Dr. Bird in Hand
|2pm – 8pm
|Thurs. Jan 21
|Marine Corps. League DET. 294 2340 Ironville Pike, Columbia
|2pm – 7pm
|Thurs. Jan. 28
|Solanco H. S., 585 Solanco Rd. Quarryville
|8am – 2pm
