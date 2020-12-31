Show your support during the ‘2021 Bleed Blue Challenge’ joined by the Lancaster Borough Police Department

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Show your support in the 2021 Bleed Blue Challenge, hosted by the Lancaster Borough Police Department and 14 other Police Departments across Lancaster County.

The competition will measure which agency receives the most blood donations during the month of January. Blood donations are open to anyone.

Officials are asking donors to schedule a donation time by calling 717.544.0177 or by clicking here. Donors can select the blood drive name and time of the donation.

A complete list of donation sites and dates can be found below: