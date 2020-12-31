Show your support during the ‘2021 Bleed Blue Challenge’ joined by the Lancaster Borough Police Department

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Show your support in the 2021 Bleed Blue Challenge, hosted by the Lancaster Borough Police Department and 14 other Police Departments across Lancaster County.

The competition will measure which agency receives the most blood donations during the month of January. Blood donations are open to anyone.

Officials are asking donors to schedule a donation time by calling 717.544.0177 or by clicking here. Donors can select the blood drive name and time of the donation.

A complete list of donation sites and dates can be found below:

DateLocationTime
Tues. Jan. 5Faith Reformed Presbyterian Church 611 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville2pm – 7pm
Wed. Jan. 6Hosanna Church, 29 Green Acre Rd. Lititz2pm – 7pm
Thurs. Jan 7Bleed Blue Challenge Blood Drive Eden Resort (Crystal Ballroom) 222 Eden Rd. Lancaster11am – 7pm
Tues. Jan. 12New Danville Fire Co. 43 Marticville Rd. Lancaster2pm – 7pm
Wed. Jan. 13Robert Fulton Fire Co. 2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom2pm – 7pm
Thurs. Jan. 14Blue Ball Fire Co. 4305 Division Highway, Blue Ball2pm – 8pm
Tues. Jan. 19Lancaster General Hospital 555 North Duke St. Lancaster James Street 3rd Floor Balcony7am – 2pm
Wed. Jan. 20Bird in Hand Fire Co. 313 Enterprise Dr. Bird in Hand2pm – 8pm
Thurs. Jan 21Marine Corps. League DET. 294 2340 Ironville Pike, Columbia2pm – 7pm
Thurs. Jan. 28Solanco H. S., 585 Solanco Rd. Quarryville8am – 2pm
2021 Bleed Blue Challenge

