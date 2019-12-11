Sign work to restrict lanes on Route 30



MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Traffic on part of Route 30 will be restricted in both directions tonight so clearance signs can be installed on the Hill Street bridge over the highway near Mountville, PennDOT announced.

The lane restrictions will go into effect at around 8 p.m. and will be lifted once the work is complete. The contractor is expected to be off the road no later than 6 a.m., according to a news release.

A contractor will remove the clearance sign over Route 30 westbound and reinstall it at the lowest point of the bridge. The clearance is marked at 14 feet, four inches.

The contractor also will install a new clearance sign over Route 30 eastbound to reflect the change in clearance since a damaged beam was replaced this year.

The beam was damaged by a vehicle strike in early June.

The new eastbound clearance will be marked at 14 feet, two inches, compared to the previous clearance of 14 feet, three inches.