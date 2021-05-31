Sit back and relax: Turkey Hill, Lancaster County

We just experienced our coolest Memorial Day weekend in recent memory! Highs both Saturday and Sunday were in the 50s, and this morning, some dropped into the 40s. In a little less than a week, the floodgates to summer will be opened!

The next couple of days will be fairly quiet. Temperatures will rebound back to seasonable levels and we should be dry through at least Wednesday afternoon. Thursday looks to turn more active as a trough approaches from the Great Lakes. This means the return of thunderstorms, some of which could be strong Thursday afternoon and evening, with a few more showers and storms into the start of the weekend. However, by next week, a ridge (elongated area of high pressure aloft) will build over the northeast, keeping us mainly dry and delivering us our first prolonged stretch of hot weather.