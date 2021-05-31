Sit back and relax: Turkey Hill, Lancaster County

WASHINGTON TWP, Pa. (WHTM) — A view looking south from Blue Rock Road in Washington Township towards Turkey Hill. The hill was named by the Native Americans who lived in the area because it was such a good hunting ground. European settlers translated the name into English.

The two turbines are the Frey Wind Farm, a joint project between Turkey Hill, Energy Power Investment, LLC and Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority. The Turkey Hill Dairy is off to the left, hidden behind trees; the well-manicured hill behind the wind turbines is the Waste Management Authority landfill.

