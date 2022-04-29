LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has identified another case of avian flu in Lancaster County — the sixth case identified in the county in the past 12 days.

The agency has not said where exactly the latest outbreak occurred or if it’s inside the control zones, which span 6 miles around affected poultry farms.

The latest infection led to the deaths of about 18,000 birds either from the disease or because of their proximity to infected birds. During the outbreak so far, Lancaster County farms have lost 3.8 million birds.