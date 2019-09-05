Sketches from DNA show possible killer in 43-year-old cold case

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Prosecutors have new information in the unsolved 1975 killing of a 19-year-old Lancaster County woman and seeking help from the public to crack the 43-year-old case.

District Attorney Craig Stedman said the person who killed Lindy Biechler in her Manor Township apartment left behind DNA evidence. Biechler was stabbed multiple times after returning to her home from a grocery store.

Lindy Biechler

“That’s an important piece of evidence,” Stedman said.

The DNA is helping investigators get their first glimpse of what the killer may look like.

Stedman told reporters Thursday that he submitted the DNA to Parabon NanoLabs and the company was able to create a composite sketch of what the killer may have looked like at ages 25 and 65.

Investigators also used the same technology to get their first glimpse of Raymond Rowe, the wedding DJ serving a life sentence for the 1992 murder of Christy Mirack.

“This worked for us once and we’re certainly hoping this works a second time,” Stedman said.

Parabon NanoLabs was also able to tell investigators the killer’s heritage.

Stedman said by using the technology, investigators have been able to rule out a few potential suspects. He said one suspect was ruled out last week.

“All of this has to be taken with caution,” Stedman said. “This is the best we can do. We’re doing the most we can to solve [the case].”

Investigators have created a website to help collect tips in the case. The website is WhoKilledLindyBiecher.com.