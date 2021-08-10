SkillUp program offering Pennsylvanian job-seekers new opportunities

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of thousands of people in Pennsylvania are still without jobs and Governor Wolf thinks he might have found the answer to change that—right here in Lancaster County.

“We’re asking for support in training people with skills gap to come back into the industry and into our industry,” Deisha Cooper, a local Lancaster County business owner said.

The SkillUp program is looking to do just that, not only in Lancaster but statewide, joining seventeen other states in offering thousands of free courses to Pennsylvanians. It’s a chance for job-seekers to gain new skills or brush up on old ones. The program has been around in Lancaster County for four years and has had tremendous success.

“We’ve had some 13,000 people use the system and complete 40,000 courses during that time so individuals who are interested in getting skill training they have really been looking at this as a great platform for them,” Cathy Rychalsky, executive director of the Lancaster Workforce Development Board, said.

Training options span a wide range, from accounting to customer service and everything in between.

As the commonwealth looks to make job seekers more competitive and help businesses fill their vacancies, officials hope people will take full advantage.

“It really gives you the opportunity to try out some things, add a set of skills you may not have had, move in a different direction or just improve the space that you’re in so I think it’s a wonderful addition to an arsenal of learning that everyone will need to compete in this new economy,” Sheila Ireland, Pennsylvania deputy secretary for Workforce Development, said.

The program is free and online courses will be available as soon as August 14th.

For more information, head to PA CareerLink – WELCOME TO PA CAREERLINK .