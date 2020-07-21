Small businesses in Lancaster County can still apply for loans

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A second round of funding is now up for grabs for small businesses in Lancaster County impacted by Covid 19.

Starting today, businesses with less than 100 employees can begin applying for $15 million in grant money to pay for things like rent, payroll, or supplies to bring businesses up to CDC guidelines.

Business owners can apply for those grants here and have until Friday to get their applications in.

