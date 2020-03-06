Small Pennsylvania pharmacy chain closing after 141 years

Breaking News
Lancaster

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

EPHRATA, Pa. (AP) – A small family-owned pharmacy chain is closing its five central Pennsylvania stores after a 141-year run.

Royer Pharmacy in Lancaster County calls itself one of the oldest continuously operating independent pharmacies in the nation.

It’s been operated by two families since a young pharmacist named George Royer bought the business in 1879.

Company officials cited the age of the owners and decreasing insurance reimbursements that made it difficult to remain in business.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

