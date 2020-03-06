Small Pennsylvania pharmacy chain closing after 141 years

EPHRATA, Pa. (AP) – A small family-owned pharmacy chain is closing its five central Pennsylvania stores after a 141-year run.

Royer Pharmacy in Lancaster County calls itself one of the oldest continuously operating independent pharmacies in the nation.

It’s been operated by two families since a young pharmacist named George Royer bought the business in 1879.

Company officials cited the age of the owners and decreasing insurance reimbursements that made it difficult to remain in business.

