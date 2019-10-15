Social media threat at a School District of Lancaster Elementary School

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A random threat on social media recently targeted George Washington Elementary School of The School District of Lancaster.

The district said the information was shared with the Lancaster Bureau of Police, who are investigating. They said the threat is for Wednesday, October 16, but did not disclose the nature of the threat

The district announced Washington Elementary will operate on a regular schedule this week but there will be an additional police presence to ensure the safety of the students and staff

A message was posted on the district’s website, it states:

“We were recently informed of a random threat made on social media targeting Washington Elementary School on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. We immediately share ALL threats with our local police department to ensure that the safety of our students and staff is not compromised. Lancaster Bureau of Police officials have assured us that should they find the individual responsible for this threat, he/she will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

“Washington Elementary will operate on a regular schedule this week. You may notice an additional police presence at the school. Keep in mind our local authorities are not always visible to the general public by design. This is all the information we have at this time. If additional information becomes available, we will share it with you.”

“Lastly, the Hand Middle School community is also being informed of this threat due to their close proximity to Washington Elementary School.”