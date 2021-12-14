Some Midstate businesses see rise in customers right before the holidays

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Local businesses may do well in the lead-up to Christmas.

With supply chain issues and worries about slow shipping, some local shops are benefitting. Madcap and Company in Lancaster is seeing a boom of customers. They’re also hearing that customers want to buy more things made in the U.S. and they want to support local businesses.

“Customer especially locally seeing the impact of those purchases, made in America, yes, but local purchases, supporting the local companies, local makers,” General Manager Joel Henry said.

Lancaster is offering 12 days of free, two-hour metered parking to make it easier to shop downtown. That period runs from Dec. 17 to 28.