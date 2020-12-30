Some restaurants see hope, some see loss with some mitigation efforts ending Monday

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) – At Lancaster Distillery January 4 will be a special day, because on Monday the distillery will offer indoor dining for the first time since mid-December.

“Even at 50% we’ll have 16 tables inside,” Nate Boring, the distillery’s head distiller, said.

Like many restaurants, Lancaster Distillery saw profits plummet the week of Christmas when indoor dining was off the menu to stop the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday Governor Wolf announced that all restrictions that began on December 12 will end January 4.

So, for Lancaster Distillery the new year means new hope.

“We have a lot of hope in what 2021 will bring,” Boring said. “We’re looking for brighter days ahead for sure.”

The optimism will have to wait a little longer at the Belvedere Inn.

Owners of the Lancaster dining institution said after Wednesday they will stop all dining services, including take-out and curbside pickup, through January.

Managing partner of the Belvedere Inn, John Costanzo said the losses from the recent COVID-19 mitigation efforts have been too much to deal with.

“Most of the restaurants operating at 25 or 50%, like us here, we’re operating at a loss,” he said. “We don’t have the carryout business that some of the smaller places would have, like pizza places, and at this point, we’re out of funds.”

Cotsanzo said more relief for restaurants would help. He said without it, indoor dining or not, some restaurants will be left behind forever.

“We feel like we’re on the Island of Misfit Toys,” Costanzo said. “We hope whatever relief that comes our way is also the decisions made by educated restaurant people.”