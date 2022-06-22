The Celtic Martins perform at a 2019 Sounds of Strasburg concert. / Photo courtesy of Strasburg Community Park

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Free concerts in the Strasburg Community Park are back this summer and kick off with the Big Fat Meanies on June 25.

The all-ages event begins at 6:30 p.m. There will be food and frozen treats vendors on-site for the duration of the concert. Organizers suggest bringing blankets or a lawn chair.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The free concert series will continue through August:

June 25: Big Fat Meanies

Big Fat Meanies J uly 9: Rock Around the Clock (presented by Servant Stage)

Rock Around the Clock (presented by Servant Stage) August 6: Steven Courtney Band of Friends

Steven Courtney Band of Friends August 20: Fast Lane

Those who attend can park along Precision Avenue. There are no alcohol or coolers and it is a smoke-free environment. To learn more and check for event details, click here.