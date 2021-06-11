Sounds of Strasburg outdoor concert series kicks off Saturday

STRASBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — What does Strasburg, Lancaster County sound like? Maybe it’s the bells, whistles, and rumbles of trains. Or if you’re at Strasburg Community Park on Saturday, maybe it’s chatting families, kids munching on snow cones, and the soothing guitar and vocals of Andy Mowatt’s Frequency Movement.

Saturday, June 12, kicks of the 2021 Sounds of Strasburg concerts in the park series. On five Saturdays from June to August, Strasburg Community Park will host family-friendly outdoor music performances.

With guests bringing their own blankets and chairs to spread out on the grass and enjoy the concert outside, the events provide safe live music opportunities for both community members and performers.

“I think it is such a key thing that we wanted to do, too, not just for the community to have an opportunity to get out in a safe way…to give them a place to come and safely enjoy live music, as it has been missed, but also for the performers,” says Patti Creighton, a coordinator of the concert series and a board member of the Strasburg Community Parks Foundation.

Throughout the pandemic, performers have had very limited opportunities to share their talents with live audiences. Especially performers like John Bressler, a Lancaster native who is the second musician in the Sounds of Strasburg series, but who typically performs on cruise ships, notes Creighton.

“There’s nothing like a live show in person, and when you can do it safely like we can, it’s an opportunity that we didn’t want to pass up,” Creighton said.

Big Sly Quartet performs in a previous Sounds of Strasburg Concert. / Photo courtesy of Strasburg Community Park

The Sounds of Strasburg concert schedule is as follows:

June 12: Andy Mowatt’s Frequency Movement

June 26: John Bressler

July 10: Big Sky Quartet

July 31: Celtic Martins

August 14: Rizzetta’s Tones

All shows begin at 6:30 p.m. and are weather-dependent. In the case of poor weather, the park will try to reschedule the performances. Up-to-date information about the shows can be found on the Strasburg Community Park Facebook page.

People of all ages — and their well-behaved pets — are welcome to come enjoy the concerts. A food truck serving refreshments like chicken and fries as well as a snow cone vendor will both be present at the events.

The concerts are free to attend, although donations are appreciated to help the all-volunteer Strasburg Community Parks Foundation continue offering events like Sounds of Strasburg.