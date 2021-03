LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — An evacuation has been ordered at the Lancaster County Courthouse on the 50 Block of North Duke Street Tuesday, shortly after 11 a.m.

Multiple sources now are telling me this is a result of a suspicious package. https://t.co/moB2eYfjAA — Andrew Forgotch (@AndrewABC27) March 30, 2021

Sources say the situation is a result of a suspicious package and that the building will be closed for the remainder of the day. Sheriff’s deputies are standing outside.

Traffic in the area have been closed to vehicles but pedestrian traffic remains open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates from abc27 News.